KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.57% to Rs 1.04 croreNet profit of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) rose 25.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.57% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.041.15 -10 OPM %47.1233.91 -PBDT0.610.51 20 PBT0.580.48 21 NP0.450.36 25
