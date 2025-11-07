Friday, November 07, 2025 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cummins India gains after Q2 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 638 cr

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Cummins India rose 1.18% to Rs 4,368 after the company reported a 41.51% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 637.69 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 450.61 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 27.49% to Rs 3,121.58 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Domestic sales stood at Rs 2,577 crore, up by 28% compared to the same quarter last year and higher by 10% compared to the previous quarter.

Export Sales were Rs 545 crore are higher by 24% compared to the same quarter last year and higher by 4% compared to the previous quarter

 

Total expenses rose 22.73% YoY to Rs 2,527.21 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,804.45 crore (up 16.39% YoY), while employee expenses came in at Rs 198.60 crore (up 3.25% YoY).

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 839.43 crore in Q2 FY26, up 41.22% from Rs 594.38 crore in the same quarter last year.

Shveta Arya, managing director, Cummins India, said, " I am delighted to announce that Cummins India Limited has delivered a record quarterly revenue, driven by steady demand across markets and improved order execution. We have also achieved a record quarterly profit, supported by volume leverage and operational efficiencies.

Macro-economic indicators continue to remain strong, indicating robust trade activities. IIP and PMI are pointing to a reasonable economic outlook for the year. With improved liquidity consequent to GST 2.0 and stable fiscal policies backed by low inflation the Indian economy is on course to attain 6.8% GDP growth.

Indias export outlook faces headwinds amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties across regions, thereby impacting global trade flows and demand.

On its outlook, the company stated, "With a diversified portfolio aligned to evolving emission norms, the Company remains cautiously optimistic about growth prospects across both domestic and international markets. Continued collaboration with trade partners and exploration of new opportunities are helping sustain momentum. We continue to closely monitor geopolitical developments and remain confident in our ability to adapt and navigate through emerging challenges effectively.

The company continues to improve operational efficiencies through cost management efforts. Customer satisfaction and shareholder value creation continues to be our primary focus. Backed by reliable technology, best in class talent, a trusted brand, diverse products, strong manufacturing capabilities, and a wide distribution and service network, the Company is well-positioned to serve customers efficiently.

Cummins India is one of the leading manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines in India. As one of the seven legal entities under the Cummins Group in the country, the company operates through three core business units: Engine, Power Systems and Distribution.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

