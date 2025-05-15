Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies collaborates with Microsoft

HCL Technologies collaborates with Microsoft

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

To enable an AI-powered near-zero disruption approach to RISE with SAP S/4HANA migrations

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) and Microsoft announced that they are collaborating to enable global enterprises to accelerate RISE with SAP S/4HANA migrations on the Microsoft Cloud through a transformative, AI-led, business-value-first approach.

This collaboration brings together HCLTech's GenAI-led service transformation platform, AI Force, the Microsoft Cloud and AI Tools and Solutions and the HCLTech SAP Migration+ model. This will enable an AI-powered near-zero disruption approach to RISE with SAP S/4HANA migrations that significantly reduces transformation complexity, time and total cost of ownership. It will empower enterprises with a business-first transformation roadmapenabling them to quantify ROI, uncover AI-driven innovation opportunities and prioritize high-impact value creation.

 

Together, HCLTech and Microsoft are addressing a critical market gap by offering:

AI-led SAP assessments to help enterprises realize a compelling business outcome for RISE with S/4HANA adoption.

Also Read

Markets, Indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 1280 pts, Nifty reclaims 25k as Trump says India to drop all tariffs

Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex gain, Nifty 50 index, Reliance Industries stock, FPI inflows India, foreign portfolio investors, market capitalization BSE, Indian stock market rally, Indian stock market growth, Reliance Industries rally, Sensex Nift

Nifty tops 25k, Sensex soars 1,000 pts on Trump's claim of India tariff cut

Piramal Pharma

Piramal Pharma stock falls 5% after Q4 results; check key numbers here

KRN Heat share price

Here's why KRN Heat Exchanger shares are buzzing in trade on May 15

Sofiya Qureshi, Operation Sindoor

'Must exercise restraint': SC rebukes MP minister over Col Qureshi remark

A business-first transformation roadmap that enables clients to effectively prioritize ROI, uncover AI-infused innovation opportunities and focus on value creation.

An AI-powered SAP Migration+ model that streamlines execution, minimizes risk and embeds intelligence into operations from day one.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers pare losses; Nifty above 24,850; India VIX jumps 1.61%

Barometers pare losses; Nifty above 24,850; India VIX jumps 1.61%

SC to hear interim relief pleas on Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 on May 20

SC to hear interim relief pleas on Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 on May 20

Diesel projected to continue to be main driver of petroleum demand growth in India

Diesel projected to continue to be main driver of petroleum demand growth in India

SEPC gains after bagging O&M contract from Bajaj Energy

SEPC gains after bagging O&M contract from Bajaj Energy

Bank of Baroda soars 0.69%, rises for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda soars 0.69%, rises for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon