Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds standalone net profit declines 73.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds declined 73.97% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 37.21% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.811.29-37.04-158.140.75-1.600.20-2.280.190.73

