Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit rises 12.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Mallcom (India) rose 12.40% to Rs 10.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 131.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 117.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.131.14117.7414.7112.9917.1514.7413.8212.2410.159.03

