Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit rises 12.40% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 11.38% to Rs 131.14 croreNet profit of Mallcom (India) rose 12.40% to Rs 10.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 131.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 117.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales131.14117.74 11 OPM %14.7112.99 -PBDT17.1514.74 16 PBT13.8212.24 13 NP10.159.03 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company standalone net profit rises 10.22% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 9:05 AM IST