United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 24.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of United Spirits rose 24.78% to Rs 418.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 335.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.60% to Rs 3694.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3433.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3694.003433.0016.2216.46631.00617.00551.00545.00418.00335.00

