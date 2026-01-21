United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 24.78% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 7.60% to Rs 3694.00 croreNet profit of United Spirits rose 24.78% to Rs 418.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 335.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.60% to Rs 3694.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3433.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3694.003433.00 8 OPM %16.2216.46 -PBDT631.00617.00 2 PBT551.00545.00 1 NP418.00335.00 25
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 9:05 AM IST