Friday, July 17, 2026 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 1.63%, gains for third straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 1.63%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1206.8, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.08% in last one year as compared to a 2.7% drop in NIFTY and a 21.41% drop in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1206.8, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 24294. The Sensex is at 77994.28, up 1.05%. HCL Technologies Ltd has risen around 3.87% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28722.6, up 1.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 50.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1205.3, up 2.7% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is down 22.08% in last one year as compared to a 2.7% drop in NIFTY and a 21.41% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 17.72 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tech Mahindra Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Tech Mahindra Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Bajaj Finance Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bajaj Finance Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Thermax Ltd soars 1.57%, up for third straight session

Thermax Ltd soars 1.57%, up for third straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd spurts 1.9%

Reliance Industries Ltd spurts 1.9%

Eicher Motors Ltd soars 1.26%, Gains for third straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd soars 1.26%, Gains for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBHEL Share Price TodayCaliber Mining IPOJio Financial Share PriceDHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026Q1 Results TodaySBI Funds Management IPO Allotment Upcoming Q1 ResultsNational Honour Amendment Bill