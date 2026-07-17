HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 1.63%, gains for third straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1206.8, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.08% in last one year as compared to a 2.7% drop in NIFTY and a 21.41% drop in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1206.8, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 24294. The Sensex is at 77994.28, up 1.05%. HCL Technologies Ltd has risen around 3.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28722.6, up 1.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 50.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1205.3, up 2.7% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is down 22.08% in last one year as compared to a 2.7% drop in NIFTY and a 21.41% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 17.72 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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