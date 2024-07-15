HDB Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 2.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.67% to Rs 3883.80 crore

Net profit of HDB Financial Services rose 2.59% to Rs 581.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 567.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.67% to Rs 3883.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3386.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3883.803386.8059.8455.05827.50791.90783.70760.50581.70567.00