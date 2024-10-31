Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks rise

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Industrials index increasing 282.73 points or 1.93% at 14969.76 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, WPIL Ltd (up 9.29%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 8.06%),Jupiter Wagons Ltd (up 6.99%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 6.33%),NIBE Ltd (up 5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd (up 5%), DCX Systems Ltd (up 5%), GE Power India Ltd (up 5%), DCM Shriram Ltd (up 4.91%), and H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (up 4.49%).

On the other hand, Electrosteel Castings Ltd (down 6.55%), Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (down 3.67%), and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (down 2.67%) turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 420.15 or 0.78% at 54528.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 10.05 points or 0.06% at 15871.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 79.5 points or 0.33% at 24261.35.

More From This Section

Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Indices nudge lower; Nifty trades below 24,300

Indices nudge lower; Nifty trades below 24,300

L&T rallies after Q2 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 3,395 cr

L&T rallies after Q2 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 3,395 cr

Biocon slips after recording loss of Rs 16 crore in Q2

Biocon slips after recording loss of Rs 16 crore in Q2

Genesys International Corporation Ltd Slips 7.79%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.1%

Genesys International Corporation Ltd Slips 7.79%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.1%

The BSE Sensex index was down 163.98 points or 0.21% at 79778.2.

On BSE,2115 shares were trading in green, 924 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Asian stocks slip as chips drag, yen nears 3-month low before BOJ decision

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 300 pts lower at 79,650, Nifty down at 24,250; IT stocks drag 3%

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: 'One Nation, One Election', uniform civil code to be implemented soon, says PM Modi

Infrastructure, real estate, building, budget

Here's why Ashoka Buildcon shares zoomed 7% on Oct 31; details here

Delhi pollution

Delhi AQI dips to 'very poor' on day of Diwali; Anand Vihar air 'severe'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon