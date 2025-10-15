Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDB Financial Services standalone net profit declines 1.62% in the September 2025 quarter

HDB Financial Services standalone net profit declines 1.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 13.44% to Rs 4545.40 crore

Net profit of HDB Financial Services declined 1.62% to Rs 581.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 591.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.44% to Rs 4545.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4006.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4545.404006.80 13 OPM %55.6361.04 -PBDT834.60847.30 -1 PBT782.20799.10 -2 NP581.40591.00 -2

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

