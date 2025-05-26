Monday, May 26, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 65.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 65.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 18.28% to Rs 583.43 crore

Net profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises declined 65.38% to Rs 7.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.28% to Rs 583.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 493.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.75% to Rs 44.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 2218.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1907.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales583.43493.25 18 2218.141907.87 16 OPM %18.1118.66 -17.4617.28 - PBDT71.6970.30 2 268.30238.18 13 PBT13.6224.32 -44 56.9663.82 -11 NP7.3621.26 -65 44.4148.14 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

