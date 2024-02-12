Sensex (    %)
                        
HeidelbergCement India announced change in Chairman

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
With effect from 12 February 2024
HeidelbergCement India announced the cessation of Ramakrishnan Ramamurthy (DIN-00680202) as Independent Director and Chairman of the company with effect from 11 February 2024.
Jyoti Narang, Independent Women Director of the Company has taken charge as new Chairperson of the Board with effect from 12 February 2024 in place of Ramakrishnan Ramamurthy.
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

