KG Petrochem standalone net profit rises 10.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.93% to Rs 94.04 croreNet profit of KG Petrochem rose 10.77% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.93% to Rs 94.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 68.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales94.0468.18 38 OPM %7.598.86 -PBDT6.485.28 23 PBT3.002.06 46 NP2.161.95 11
