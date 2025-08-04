Monday, August 04, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 3.41%, rises for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 3.41%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 4458.8, up 3.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.99% in last one year as compared to a 2.65% gain in NIFTY and a 3.92% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4458.8, up 3.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 24694.05. The Sensex is at 80958.07, up 0.44%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added around 3.52% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23410.95, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4447.7, up 4.2% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is down 13.99% in last one year as compared to a 2.65% gain in NIFTY and a 3.92% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 19.2 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TVS Motor Company Ltd spurts 3.5%, gains for third straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd spurts 3.5%, gains for third straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd spurts 0.04%, gains for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd spurts 0.04%, gains for fifth straight session

L&T's renewables vertical bags significant order for Solar-BESS project in Bihar

L&T's renewables vertical bags significant order for Solar-BESS project in Bihar

Sensex jumps 315 pts, Nifty trades above 25,650 mark; VIX rises 1.18%

Sensex jumps 315 pts, Nifty trades above 25,650 mark; VIX rises 1.18%

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty IPO ends with 69.14x subscription

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty IPO ends with 69.14x subscription

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon