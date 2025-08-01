Divyashakti standalone net profit rises 280.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.02% to Rs 14.81 croreNet profit of Divyashakti rose 280.00% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.02% to Rs 14.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14.8110.73 38 OPM %11.011.21 -PBDT1.770.91 95 PBT1.160.31 274 NP0.950.25 280
