Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit rises 2.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit rises 2.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales decline 5.03% to Rs 979.00 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Brothers rose 2.46% to Rs 66.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.03% to Rs 979.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1030.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales979.001030.90 -5 OPM %11.4110.84 -PBDT121.40121.20 0 PBT98.6099.90 -1 NP66.7065.10 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

