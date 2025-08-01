Symphony consolidated net profit declines 52.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.13% to Rs 251.00 croreNet profit of Symphony declined 52.27% to Rs 42.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 88.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 36.13% to Rs 251.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 393.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales251.00393.00 -36 OPM %10.3622.14 -PBDT47.0096.00 -51 PBT45.0094.00 -52 NP42.0088.00 -52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content