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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hexaware Technologies opens delivery center at GIFT City

Hexaware Technologies opens delivery center at GIFT City

Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Hexaware Technologies

today opened a new delivery center at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City. The center will serve Hexaware's global banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) clients across digital solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud transformation, data engineering, and next-gen software services.

Hexaware'

s established presence in Ahmedabad and Gujarat provides the foundation for this investment. With the GIFT City center, the company is building a technology and innovation hub that serves financial institutions across global markets. The company aims to create approximately 1,000 high-skilled jobs over the next three years, covering software engineering, digital transformation, AI, cloud, data analytics, business operations, and customer experience services.

 

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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