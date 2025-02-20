Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
High frequency indicators reflect pick up in economy during H2 of FY25

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

RBI noted in its monthly bulletin that India's high frequency indicators point towards a sequential pick-up in momentum of economic activity during H2:2024-25, which is likely to sustain moving forward. The Union Budget 2025-26 prudently balances fiscal consolidation and growth objectives by continued focus on capex alongside measures to boost household incomes and consumption. Retail inflation moderated to a five-month low in January, mainly due to a sharp decline in vegetable prices.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

