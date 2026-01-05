Monday, January 05, 2026 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T Finance records 49% YoY rise in disbursements; loan book rises to Rs 1.11 lakh crore

L&T Finance records 49% YoY rise in disbursements; loan book rises to Rs 1.11 lakh crore

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

L&T Finance said that its retail finance disbursements for Q3 FY2025-26 are estimated to be at Rs 22,690 crore, which is a growth of nearly 49% on a year-over-year (YoY) basis.

The retail disbursements for Q3 FY2024-25 were Rs 15,210 crore.

Urban Finance disbursements amounted to Rs 9,670 crore (up 48% YoY), Rural Business Finance disbursements were Rs 6,740 crore (up 47% YoY), Farmer Finance disbursements aggregated to Rs 2,780 crore (up 11% YoY) and SME Finance disbursements added up to Rs 1,550 crore (up 24% YoY).

Gold Finance disbursements for December25 quarter were Rs 1,400 crore. The value of the acquired portfolio was Rs 550 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 336 crore in Q3 FY25.

 

The retail loan book as on 31 December 2025 was Rs 1,11,900 crore as against Rs 92,224 crore as on 31 December 2024, up 21% YoY.

The realisations improved to 98% in Q3 FY26 from 97% in Q3 FY25.

L&T Finance offers financing for two-wheelers, consumer goods, homes, farm equipment, women entrepreneurs, rural groups, real estate, and infrastructure. It provides financing for small and medium enterprises through term loans and overdraft facilities.

The company had reported a 5.64% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 734.84 crore on a 7.74% increase in total income to Rs 4,335.79 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Q2 FY25.

The scrip had advanced 0.19% to end at Rs 320.40 on the BSE today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 5:23 PM IST

