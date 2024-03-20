Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Himadri Specialty to acquire 40% stake in Invati Creations

Image

Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
The specialty chemical maker announced that its board has approved acquisition of 40% of equity shares of Invati Creations for a total consideration of Rs 45.16 crore.
The board has approved the execution of an investment agreement between the company and Invati Creations and their shareholders.
Further, the companys board has approved the issuance of 7.96 lakh fully paid-up equity shares of the company to the existing shareholders of Invati Creations at a price of Rs 316 per equity share.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Besides, the board has also approved the issuance of 1.08 crore convertible warrants at a price of Rs 316, aggregating to Rs 343 crore by way of preferential issue.
Himadri Speciality Chemical is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of carbon materials and chemicals. The Company has operations in India and caters to both domestic and international markets.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 66.92% to Rs 108.82 crore on 1.45% rise in net sales to Rs 1,052.51 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip rose 0.14% to currently trade at Rs 319 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical to consider fund raising

Himadri Clean Energy acquires Himadri Future Material Technology

Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials shares gain

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Benchmarks trade higher; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Volumes spurt at Metro Brands Ltd counter

Pound Lingers At Two-Week Low As UK Inflation Cools Further; FOMC Eyed

Basic materials stocks slide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon