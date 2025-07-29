Hind Rectifiers consolidated net profit rises 84.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.47% to Rs 214.77 croreNet profit of Hind Rectifiers rose 84.27% to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 58.47% to Rs 214.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 135.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales214.77135.53 58 OPM %11.2810.68 -PBDT20.8311.73 78 PBT18.109.72 86 NP12.776.93 84
