Hindalco Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 973.3, down 4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 51.68% in last one year as compared to a 3.68% slide in NIFTY and a 39% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 973.3, down 4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23939.7. The Sensex is at 76703.64, up 0.58%.Hindalco Industries Ltd has eased around 7.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13083.85, down 2.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 978.1, down 3.82% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd jumped 51.68% in last one year as compared to a 3.68% slide in NIFTY and a 39% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 22.59 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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