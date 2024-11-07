Business Standard
Hindalco Industries Ltd Slides 5.73%

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 7.59% over last one month compared to 3.62% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.66% drop in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd fell 5.73% today to trade at Rs 667.65. The BSE Metal index is down 0.6% to quote at 31935.59. The index is down 3.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd decreased 1.84% and Vedanta Ltd lost 0.79% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 39.83 % over last one year compared to the 23.55% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 7.59% over last one month compared to 3.62% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.66% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 81330 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.74 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 772 on 03 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 478.5 on 08 Nov 2023.

 

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

