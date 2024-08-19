Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 3.24%, rises for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 654.7, up 3.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.68% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% gain in NIFTY and a 38.33% gain in the Nifty Metal index. Hindalco Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 654.7, up 3.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24574.45. The Sensex is at 80465.57, up 0.04%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has dropped around 2.62% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8994.1, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 655, up 2.96% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 45.68% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% gain in NIFTY and a 38.33% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 31.36 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

