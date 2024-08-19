L&T Technology Services Ltd spurts 1.63%, gains for third straight session

L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 5292.2, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.81% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 33% spurt in the Nifty IT index. L&T Technology Services Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5292.2, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24574.45. The Sensex is at 80465.57, up 0.04%. L&T Technology Services Ltd has risen around 5.82% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40878.25, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5293, up 1.64% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 43.33 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

