Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 2.66%

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1101.6, up 2.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.57% in last one year as compared to a 5.39% drop in NIFTY and a 47.08% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1101.6, up 2.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 23710.55. The Sensex is at 75385.46, up 1.04%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has risen around 8.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13290.8, up 1.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 50.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1103.7, up 2.39% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 66.57% in last one year as compared to a 5.39% drop in NIFTY and a 47.08% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 27.72 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News