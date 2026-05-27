Hindalco Industries Ltd Spurts 3.27%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 7.39% over last one month compared to 3.56% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.76% drop in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 3.27% today to trade at Rs 1140.35. The BSE Metal index is up 0.47% to quote at 44236.55. The index is up 3.56 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 1.81% and Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd added 1.12% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 41.66 % over last one year compared to the 6.88% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 7.39% over last one month compared to 3.56% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.76% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 32075 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1140.95 on 27 May 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 617.9 on 02 Jun 2025.

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