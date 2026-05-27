ITCONS E-Solutions wins contract worth Rs 3.36 cr
ITCONS E-Solutions has bagged a new contract valued at Rs 3.36 crore by the Additional Commissioner of Police, Prov. & Logistics, Delhi to provide 103 resources for a period of One (1) year.
The contract is scheduled to commence on 01 June 2026 and shall remain in force until 31 May 2027 unless extended further by mutual agreement between the parties.
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 10:32 AM IST