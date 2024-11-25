Hindalco Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Business Standard
Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 659.15, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.84% in last one year as compared to a 22.09% jump in NIFTY and a 27.43% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 659.15, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24282.7. The Sensex is at 80152.78, up 1.31%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has slipped around 4.87% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8846.2, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 654.45, up 0.54% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 27.84% in last one year as compared to a 22.09% jump in NIFTY and a 27.43% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 26.11 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

