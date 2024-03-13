Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hindustan Copper Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 242.5, down 5.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 146.82% in last one year as compared to a 29.63% rally in NIFTY and a 41.42% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Hindustan Copper Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 242.5, down 5.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 22093.65. The Sensex is at 72980.39, down 0.93%.Hindustan Copper Ltd has eased around 6.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8108.4, down 3.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.74 lakh shares in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 248, down 3.45% on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd jumped 146.82% in last one year as compared to a 29.63% rally in NIFTY and a 41.42% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 81.51 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for fifth session

Market extends losses; metal shares lose sheen; VIX climbs 4.57%

Benchmarks under pressure; metal shares slip; VIX climbs 6.37%

Market under pressure; metal shares slip

Rail Vikas Nigam wins project of Rs 106 cr from M. P. Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company

Heritage Foods inaugurates UHT milk plant at Shamirpet, Hyderabad

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Oil &amp; Natural Gas Corpn Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon