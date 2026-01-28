Hindustan Copper Ltd soars 12.15%

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 630.45, up 12.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 176% in last one year as compared to a 9.07% gain in NIFTY and a 45.95% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 630.45, up 12.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25265.1. The Sensex is at 82129.59, up 0.33%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has added around 29.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has added around 12.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11829.65, up 2.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 734.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 521.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 94.81 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

