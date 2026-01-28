Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Copper Ltd soars 12.15%

Hindustan Copper Ltd soars 12.15%

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 630.45, up 12.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 176% in last one year as compared to a 9.07% gain in NIFTY and a 45.95% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 630.45, up 12.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25265.1. The Sensex is at 82129.59, up 0.33%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has added around 29.34% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has added around 12.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11829.65, up 2.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 734.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 521.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 94.81 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex spurts 1278 pts; media shares advance; VIX tanks 5.20%

Sensex spurts 1278 pts; media shares advance; VIX tanks 5.20%

Park Medi World consolidated net profit rises 11.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Park Medi World consolidated net profit rises 11.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 23.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 23.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Tulsi Online.Com reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Tulsi Online.Com reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Hindalco Industries Ltd gains for fifth session

Hindalco Industries Ltd gains for fifth session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUGC Net Result 2025 DateTata Motors Q3 PreviewUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance