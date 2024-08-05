Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit declines 50.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.79% to Rs 16.53 croreNet profit of Hindustan Hardy declined 50.93% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.79% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.5316.40 1 OPM %7.9214.39 -PBDT1.312.40 -45 PBT1.062.17 -51 NP0.791.61 -51
