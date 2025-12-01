Monday, December 01, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 2.9%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 2.9%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 4.89% over last one month compared to 2.33% fall in BSE Metal index and 2.53% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose 2.9% today to trade at Rs 499.55. The BSE Metal index is up 0.58% to quote at 34311.49. The index is down 2.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 1.54% and Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd added 1.51% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 12.36 % over last one year compared to the 7.85% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 4.89% over last one month compared to 2.33% fall in BSE Metal index and 2.53% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.02 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 546.95 on 10 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 378.65 on 03 Mar 2025.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices hit record high in early trade; breadth strong

Indices hit record high in early trade; breadth strong

Government remains committed to advancing reforms and strengthening Ease of Living for every citizen: PM

Government remains committed to advancing reforms and strengthening Ease of Living for every citizen: PM

Sarda Proteins standalone net profit rises 263.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sarda Proteins standalone net profit rises 263.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Lupin receives USFDA approval for biosimilar Armlupeg (pegfilgrastim-unne)

Lupin receives USFDA approval for biosimilar Armlupeg (pegfilgrastim-unne)

Bajaj Auto Nov sales volume jump 8%

Bajaj Auto Nov sales volume jump 8%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeGold-Silver Price TodaySennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon