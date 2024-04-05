Hindustan Zinc Ltd up for five straight sessions

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 338.6, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.77% in last one year as compared to a 27.81% gain in NIFTY and a 57.41% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 338.6, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 22493.7. The Sensex is at 74161.32, down 0.09%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added around 10.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8684.45, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

