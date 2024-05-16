Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 32.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.89% to Rs 950.70 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 14.47% to Rs 501.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 438.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.71% to Rs 4058.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3447.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India rose 32.32% to Rs 148.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 950.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 849.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.950.70849.704058.203447.6017.8716.3414.5215.05210.80165.00728.60643.20197.30151.50674.90591.30148.20112.00501.40438.00