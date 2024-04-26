Hong Kong Market marks fifth days win

Foreign investors poured money into the Chinese A-share market on Friday with the daily purchase amount via the stock connect programme hitting a record high. Traders added 22.4 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) of mainland stocks on a net basis using the links with Hong Kong on Friday.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index surged 366.61 points, or 2.12%, to 17,651.15. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index added 149.39 points, or 2.44%, to 6,269.76.

Among blue chips, CNOOC jumped 3.6% to HK$19.68 after Chinas biggest offshore oil producer reported a 24% rise in first quarter earnings from a year ago. Tencent jumped 2.7% to HK$348.40, while food delivery giant Meituan surged 3.7% to HK$115.60 in heavy trade.

Hong Kong share market finished higher for fifth straight session on Friday, 26 April 2024, as risk sentiments underpinned after strategists from global investment houses upgraded their views on Chinese shares and reports stating overseas investors purchasing a record amount of onshore shares.