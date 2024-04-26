Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hong Kong Market marks fifth days win

Image

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Hong Kong share market finished higher for fifth straight session on Friday, 26 April 2024, as risk sentiments underpinned after strategists from global investment houses upgraded their views on Chinese shares and reports stating overseas investors purchasing a record amount of onshore shares.
Foreign investors poured money into the Chinese A-share market on Friday with the daily purchase amount via the stock connect programme hitting a record high. Traders added 22.4 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) of mainland stocks on a net basis using the links with Hong Kong on Friday.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index surged 366.61 points, or 2.12%, to 17,651.15. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index added 149.39 points, or 2.44%, to 6,269.76.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Among blue chips, CNOOC jumped 3.6% to HK$19.68 after Chinas biggest offshore oil producer reported a 24% rise in first quarter earnings from a year ago. Tencent jumped 2.7% to HK$348.40, while food delivery giant Meituan surged 3.7% to HK$115.60 in heavy trade.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon