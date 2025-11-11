Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 3.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.85% to Rs 3219.03 croreNet profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose 3.08% to Rs 709.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 688.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.85% to Rs 3219.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2517.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3219.032517.72 28 OPM %95.45105.50 -PBDT957.521002.58 -4 PBT954.711000.04 -5 NP709.83688.62 3
