Hyundai Motor clocks total sales of 66,134 units in Feb'26

Hyundai Motor India has recorded total sales of 66,134 units in February 2026, thereby registering a year-on-year growth of 12.6%.
The companys total sales for February 2025 were 58,727 units.
While domestic sales rose by 9.8% YoY to 52,407 units, exports increased by 24.8% to 13,727 units in February 2026.
Hyundai Motor India manufactures and sells passenger cars, along with vehicle parts and accessories.
The company had reported a 6.34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,234.40 crore on a 7.96% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 17,973.49 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.
The scrip fell 1.77% to currently trade at Rs 2125.35 on the BSE.
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 11:50 AM IST