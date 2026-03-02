Monday, March 02, 2026 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor clocks total sales of 66,134 units in Feb'26

Hyundai Motor clocks total sales of 66,134 units in Feb'26

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Hyundai Motor India has recorded total sales of 66,134 units in February 2026, thereby registering a year-on-year growth of 12.6%.

The companys total sales for February 2025 were 58,727 units.

While domestic sales rose by 9.8% YoY to 52,407 units, exports increased by 24.8% to 13,727 units in February 2026.

Hyundai Motor India manufactures and sells passenger cars, along with vehicle parts and accessories.

The company had reported a 6.34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,234.40 crore on a 7.96% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 17,973.49 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

 

The scrip fell 1.77% to currently trade at Rs 2125.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus receives USFDA nod for Ivermectin and Dapsone tablets

Zydus receives USFDA nod for Ivermectin and Dapsone tablets

Indices trade with sharp losses amid U.S.-Iran tensions; auto share decline

Indices trade with sharp losses amid U.S.-Iran tensions; auto share decline

Omnitech Engineering IPO wraps up with 1.14x subscription

Omnitech Engineering IPO wraps up with 1.14x subscription

BCCL slides after coking coal output slumps 2% YoY in Feb'26

BCCL slides after coking coal output slumps 2% YoY in Feb'26

Wall Street Slides on Hot Inflation Data and Sector Selloff

Wall Street Slides on Hot Inflation Data and Sector Selloff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCrude Oil PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayStock Recommendations todayNifty Outlook on Israel Iran ConflictBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict