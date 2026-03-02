BCCL slides after coking coal output slumps 2% YoY in Feb'26

Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) dropped 2.87% to Rs 31.84 after the company's coking coal production fell 1.6% to 3.26 million tonnes in February 2026 compared with 3.31 million tonnes in February 2025.

However, raw coal production edged up 0.1% YoY to 3.50 million tonnes during the month. Offtake of raw coal stood at 2.16 million tonnes in February 2026, registering de-growth of 28.7% compared with 3.02 million tonnes produced in February 2025.

The company listed on the stock exchange on 19 January 2026. The counter debuted at Rs 45.21, reflecting a premium of 96.57% compared with the issue price of Rs 23.

Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) produces coking coal, non-coking coal, and washed coal. It is India's largest producer of coking coal and operates primarily in the Jharia coalfields of Jharkhand and the Raniganj coalfields of West Bengal. It is the wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India and was conferred with Mini Ratna status in 2014.

The company reported standalone net loss of Rs 22.88 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 424.99 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales fell 25.4% YoY to Rs 2,584.77 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2025.

