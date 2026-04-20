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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai partners with TVS Motor to co-develop E3W

Hyundai partners with TVS Motor to co-develop E3W

Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai Motor) and TVS Motor Company (TVS Motor) have signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to advance the development and commercialization of innovative Electric Three-Wheeler (E3W) solutions designed specifically to address India's last-mile mobility needs.

The partnership formalized following the successful presentation of the E3W concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, represents a significant step towards bringing tailored mobility solutions to Indian consumers and reinforces both companies' commitment to sustainable urban transportation.

Under the agreement, Hyundai Motor will lead the design of and co-develop the E3W by leveraging its research and development expertise, advanced mobility technologies and human-centric design approach.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

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