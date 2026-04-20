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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krishival Foods strengthens its cold chain infrastructure

Krishival Foods strengthens its cold chain infrastructure

Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

With milestone of 15000 deep freezer deployments across its retail network

Krishival Foods has achieved a key milestone of deploying over 15,000 deep freezers across its retail network, significantly strengthening its cold chain infrastructure and last-mile distribution capabilities for its ice cream brand 'Melt N Mellow'. The company's deep freezer network has expanded significantly during the year, increasing from 3,732 units at the beginning of the year to 15,490 units as of March 31, 2026, reflecting a sharp scale-up in cold chain infrastructure.

This milestone marks a critical step in the company's strategy to scale its ice cream business under the Melt 'n Mellow brand and enhance product availability across urban as well as Tier II and Tier III markets. The expanded freezer network is expected to support improved product visibility, consistent quality, and increased retail throughput.

 

The company's distribution footprint already spans 30,000 plus retail touch points, supported by a strong network of distributors across Maharastra, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The addition of deep freezers further strengthens Melt N Mellow Ice Cream's ability to deliver temperature-sensitive products efficiently across geographies. Importantly, the freezer network expansion is closely aligned with the company's growth outlook.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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