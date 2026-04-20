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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Praj Industries establishes Advanced Precision Fermentation Lab

Praj Industries establishes Advanced Precision Fermentation Lab

Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

In collaboration with BRIC-NCCS

Praj Industries today announced the establishment of an Advanced Precision Fermentation Lab at Praj Matrix to drive next-genera on biotechnology and accelerate India's transition to high-performance, low-carbon biomanufacturing. Announced on the occasion of the 18th Praj Matrix Foundation Day, the initiative reflects Praj's commitment to advancing India's bioeconomy through cutting-edge innovation, skill development, and strong academia-industry collaboration.

The new lab, one of a kind globally, will focus on high-capacity, AI-enabled precision fermentation and next-genera on bioprocesses to improve efficiency, reduce scale-up risks, and enhance process reliability. It will enable Praj and Praj HiPurity Systems (Praj's wholly owned subsidiary in Mumbai), known for its expertise in precision fermenters and ultra-pure water systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, to deliver advanced fermentation solutions to the pharmaceutical, food, cosmetics and to biofuels and beverage sectors. The facility is being developed to further strengthen Praj's capabilities in next generation biomanufacturing.

 

Combined with BRIC-NCCS's strengths in microbial research, genomics, and cell culture repositories, this creates a strong synergyintegra ng discovery, process development, and high-purity manufacturing to accelerate innovation.

Aligned with the Government of India's BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) Initiative, steered by the Department of Biotechnology, the initiative supports the national vision of building a globally competitive, sustainable biomanufacturing ecosystem.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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