IBL Finance standalone net profit rises 24.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.25% to Rs 8.16 croreNet profit of IBL Finance rose 24.00% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.25% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.167.08 15 OPM %56.8655.79 -PBDT1.971.56 26 PBT1.681.24 35 NP1.241.00 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content