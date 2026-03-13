Friday, March 13, 2026 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICDS Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Compucom Software Ltd, Liberty Shoes Ltd, Revathi Equipment India Ltd and Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 March 2026.

ICDS Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 52.08 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 144 shares in the past one month.

 

Compucom Software Ltd surged 14.79% to Rs 14.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5810 shares in the past one month.

Liberty Shoes Ltd soared 11.63% to Rs 267.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12978 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2374 shares in the past one month.

Revathi Equipment India Ltd gained 10.04% to Rs 610.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 474 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97 shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd jumped 10.00% to Rs 6.49. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 78610 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12042 shares in the past one month.

Nifty below 23,300 level; consumer durable shares decline

DXY firms hold above 99.50 mark amid elevated oil prices; US PCE inflation in focus

Shaily Engineering rises after Smallcap World Fund buys additional stake

Zydus Wellness Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godrej Properties acquires land parcel in Coimbatore for developing plotted residential project

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

