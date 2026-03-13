Shaily Engineering rises after Smallcap World Fund buys additional stake

Shaily Engineering Plastics gained 2.41% to Rs 1,961 after Smallcap World Fund Inc. acquired an additional stake in the company through bulk deals on Thursday, 12 March 2026.

According to bulk deal data, the fund purchased 2.98 lakh shares on the NSE at Rs 1,878.41 per share and another 6.43 lakh shares on the BSE at Rs 1,879 per share, aggregating to a 2.05% stake valued at about Rs 176.88 crore.

As of December 2025, Smallcap World Fund Inc. already held a 5.09% equity stake, or 23,38,792 shares, in Shaily Engineering Plastics, a company backed by investor Ashish Kacholia.

Smallcap World Fund Inc. is a US-based mutual fund managed by Capital Group.

Shaily Engineering Plastics is engaged in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded precision plastic components and sub-assemblies for various requirements of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM).

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 48.3% to Rs 37.38 crore on a 26.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 250.50 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

