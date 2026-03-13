Friday, March 13, 2026 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shaily Engineering up 3% after Smallcap World bought additional stake

Shaily Engineering up 3% after Smallcap World bought additional stake

Shaily Engineering stock: According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), bulk deal data Smallcap World bought 2,98,450 shares in Shaily Engineering Plastics at ₹1,878.41 per share

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shaily Engineering Plastics shares rose 2.8 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,969 per share. At 12 PM, Shaily Engineering’s share price was trading 1.81 per cent higher at ₹1,949.55. In comparison, Sensex was down 1.04 per cent at 75,247.04. The stock surged for the fourth consecutive session, rising over 5 per cent. 
 
The buying on the counter came after Smallcap World Fund Inc acquired an additional stake in the company on Thursday. 
 
According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), bulk deal data Smallcap World bought 2,98,450 shares in Shaily Engineering Plastics at ₹1,878.41 per share. On BSE, Smallcap World purchased 6,43,000 shares at ₹1,879 per share. The mutual fund already held a 5.09 percent equity stake in Shaily Engineering Plastics as of December 2025, according to BSE shareholding pattern.  
 
 
As of December 2025, public shareholders held a 56.6 per cent stake in Shaily Engineering as of December 2025. Among others, mutual funds held 12.36 per cent stake, alternate investment funds (AIFs) held 1.05 per cent stake, and foreign investors held 12 per cent stake. 

That apart, in Q3, Shaily Engineering reported a robust 48.33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to ₹37.38 crore for the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26), up from ₹25.20 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations also saw significant growth, climbing 26.78% to ₹250.50 crore, compared to ₹197.58 crore in the year-ago quarter. 
 
Following these results, UBS reiterated its bullish stance, naming Shaily Engineering its top midcap pick for 2026. The brokerage expects a major growth acceleration driven by the company's expanding role in the generic semaglutide delivery device market.
 
In a report dated February 15, UBS noted that while one-off factors impacted sequential profitability, Shaily remains exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on the upcoming launch of generic semaglutide. The brokerage highlighted that the company is on track to reach a production capacity of 80 million pen injectors by the end of July—a capacity that is already fully contracted.
 
Given the strong demand, UBS believes Shaily could exceed its current estimate of 55 million pens in FY27.

