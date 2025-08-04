Monday, August 04, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICICI Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1467.1, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.12% in last one year as compared to a 2.65% rally in NIFTY and a 11.03% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1467.1, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 24693.6. The Sensex is at 80958.3, up 0.44%.ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 2.19% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55617.6, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.77 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1459.7, down 0.52% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd jumped 25.12% in last one year as compared to a 2.65% rally in NIFTY and a 11.03% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 21.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

