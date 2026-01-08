Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 0.51%, up for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1435, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.67% in last one year as compared to a 10.19% gain in NIFTY and a 20.56% gain in the Nifty Bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1435, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 25924.45. The Sensex is at 84326.41, down 0.75%. ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 4.35% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59990.85, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 96.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1435.8, up 0.36% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 13.67% in last one year as compared to a 10.19% gain in NIFTY and a 20.56% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.62 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 1:00 PM IST

