IDFC First Bank gains after cutting savings account interest rates

IDFC First Bank rose 1.7% to Rs 85.84 after the lender revised its savings account interest rates, effective 9 January 2026, lowering returns across several balance slabs.Under the revised structure, balances of up to Rs 1 lakh continue to earn 3%, while deposits above Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 10 lakh will now earn 5%. Balances above Rs 10 lakh and up to Rs 10 crore will earn 6.5%.
This marks a sharp cut from the earlier regime, under which balances above Rs 5 lakh and up to Rs 5 crore earned 7% interest, while deposits above Rs 5 crore and up to Rs 10 crore earned 6.75%.
Market participants viewed the move as margin-accretive, as it lowers the banks cost of funds. Deposit slabs above Rs 10 crore remain unchanged, with rates of 6% for balances up to Rs 25 crore, 5% up to Rs 100 crore and 4% beyond Rs 100 crore.
IDFC First Bank is a new-age private sector bank. The bank's board will consider Q3 results on 31 January 2026. Its net profit surged 75.55% to Rs 352.31 crore on a 10.71% increase in total income to Rs 11,828.34 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 12:49 PM IST